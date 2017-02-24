This Weekend: plays from farce to drama, art openings, etc.

Prints That Work

The Housatonic Museum of Art in Bridgeport opens a new exhibit today, Feb. 23: Prints That Work: printmaking in the service of a bigger picture features four artists offering their unique perspectives on print-making. Roxanne Faber-Savage, Kelsey Miller, John O’Donnell and Neil Daigle-Orians touch on subjects from wildlife trafficking and conservation, to sexuality, religion, gender, and the illusion of domestic bliss. Leslie Giuliani is the curator.

The opening reception will be Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 900 Lafayette Boulevard (Housatonic Community College) and the show runs through March 25. For more information, visit housatonicmuseum.org.

Nobel Prize winner

Leymah Gbowee, a Nobel Peace Prize winner from Liberia, will give a public talk as part of the 2017 PeaceJam Conference at Western Connecticut State University’s Midtown campus, 181 White Street, Danbury, on Friday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. Gbowee led a women’s peace movement that helped end the Second Liberian Civil War in 2003 and she, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Tawakkul Karman were honored with the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize.

Her talk will take place in Ives Concert Hall in White Hall. For more information, visit wcsu.edu/peacejam/ or call 203-837-8486.

Fly Fishing Film Tour

The 2017 Fly Fishing Film Tour is coming to the Bow Tie Marquis 16 in Trumbull, 100 Quarry Road, on Friday Feb. 24, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 online — flyfilmtour.com — or $30 at the door, with proceeds benefiting conservation and education work by Trout Unlimited chapters in Fairfield County.

Live@ the Mac

Laini and The Wildfire will perform at Friday’s Live @ the Mac on Feb. 24 at the Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Avenue South. Doors open at 7:30 and the show starts at 8; tickets are $20, with $5 tickets available for high school and college students with valid IDs.

Snacks, beer and wine will be available for a nominal fee; coffee is free. For reservations, recommended, visit milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6647.

Born Yesterday

The Town Players of New Canaan will open a production of Garson Kanin’s screwball comedy, Born Yesterday, on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Powerhouse Performing Arts Center in Waveny Park, New Canaan. Vic Terenzio plays the central character, crooked businessman Harry Brock, and Dana Di Certo takes on the part of Billie Dawn, a role originated by Judy Holliday. Phil Lorenzo plays reporter Paul Verrall.

Shows will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 through March 11, with matinees on Sundays, Feb. 26 and March 5, at 2:30. For reservations, visit tpnc.org or call 1-203-966-7371.

One-woman show

Broadway’s Jodi Stevens will star in the comedy I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers, opening Friday, Feb. 24, at Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage in Norwalk. The one-woman show presents Hollywood’s first female super-agent Sue Mengers dishing showbiz gossip and dirty secrets at her Beverly Hills home.

Performances run through March 5, on Fridays at 8, Saturdays at 4 and 8, and Sundays at 2. The MTC MainStage is at 509 Westport Avenue, behind the Nine West Outlet. For tickets, $30 to $55, visit musictheatreofct.com or call 203-454-3883.

Our Lady of 121st Street

The Western Connecticut State University Department of Theatre Arts will present Our Lady of 121st Street in the MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the Westside campus, 43 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury, opening Feb. 24. The dark comedy by Stephen Adly Guirgis will run through March 5, with performances at 8 on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 on Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 25, 26 and March 4, 5.

For tickets, visit eventbrite.com or call 203-837-8732.

Bijou bands

On the Serious Side, a Tower of Power tribute band, and Sacred Fire, a Latin rock Santana tribute band, will perform at Bridgeport’s Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Avenue, on Friday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35; for reservations, visit bijoutheatre.org or call 203-331-8156.

Children’s Theatre

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre’s Children’s Theatre will present its take on the story of Little Red Riding Hood, titled Little Red Riding Hoods, opening Saturday, Feb. 25. The theater is at 263 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport; shows this weekend will be a noon on Saturday and Sunday.

On March 4, there will be one show at noon, and from March 5 through April 2, there will be shows at noon and 2:30 on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $23 for adults and $19 for children.

The theater is hosting a Help Us Fill Our Basket: Basket Raffle, collecting non-perishable items from patrons for the Bridgeport Rescue Mission. Each donor will be able to bid on one of five character’s baskets, provided by the theater’s community partners.

For tickets and information, visit mycabaret.org or call 203-576-1636 x0.

Oscar Shorts 2017

The Palace Danbury invites movie fans to catch up on the Oscar-nominated short films, all in one day, on Saturday, Feb. 25, starting at 2 p.m. with the Animation shorts. The Live Action shorts will be shown at 4 p.m. and the Documentary shorts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance for each group, $15 on the day of the show.

The Palace Danbury is at 165 Main Street; for reservations, visit palacedanbury.com or call 203-794-9944.

Trombones!

TECSO, the Trombones of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, will perform Sunday afternoon, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. in the Fountain Music Series at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, Main Street at West Lane. The group’s repertoire ranges from sacred to secular works by great masters, arranged for four trombones.

For more information, visit firstcongregational.com or call 203-438-8077.

Play reading

New Pond Farm in Redding will present a play reading, champagne, homemade desserts and conversation with the actors on Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. The play, Neil Simon’s comedy Rumors, features a group of Actors Equity professionals, directed by Nancy Ponturo.

Tickets are $50 and reservations are requested;call 203-938-2117. New Pond Farm Education Center is at 101 Marchant Road in West Redding; newpondfarm.org.

Staged reading

Playwright Rocco Natale will perform his latest play, a comedy, in a one-night staged reading on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Darien Arts Center at 2 Renshaw Road. Wordsmith, a production of DAC Stage, will be directed by Claire Kelly of New Canaan.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show; a $10 donation is suggested. For more information, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.

Children’s concert

Greenwich Library’s Ashforth Children’s Concert Series and Curiosity Concerts will present the Anat Cohen Quartet on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. at the library, 101 West Putnam Avenue. Cohen, a renowned clarinetist, has headlined at numerous jazz festivals around the world with her quartet.

The free one-hour family concert is by reservation; visit curiosityconcerts.org.

Songs from the Heart

The Trumbull Arts Commission will present Songs from the Heart featuring love songs and standards performed by Michael Jovovich, Dr. Joe Utterback, Tony LaVorgna, Brian Coralian, Nick Macri and Eric Nyquist on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1:30 at The Center, 23 Priscilla Place.

There will be cabaret seating; doors open at 1. Pre-purchase of tickets is necessary ($5/person); call 203-452-5065.

Silvermine legacy

Two new exhibits will open Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Silvermine Center for the Arts: The Legacy of Silvermine: Artists, Art, and Community and William Kent: Up With Everything. There will be a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. in the galleries at 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan.

The Legacy exhibit is a new annual series honoring the leaders of the Silvermine community, all born in the first half of the 20th Century. Eighteen are included in the first exhibit: Linda Adato, Suzanne Benton, Rosamond Berg, Ann Chernow, Alberta Cifolelli, Carole Eisner, Arthur Guagliumi, Constance Kiermaier, Liana Moonie, Enid Munroe, Jens Risom, Lucy Sallick, Florence Seurig, Susan Sharp, Judith Steinberg, Marjorie Tomchuck, Bonnie Woit and Jean Woodham.

The Kent exhibit features large-scale slate prints on fabric and rice paper; he worked out of a barn studio in Durham until his death in 2012.

The exhibit runs through April 9; hours are Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 and Sunday, 1 to 5. For more information, visit silvermineart.org or call 203-966-9700.

New Hope Mass Choir

The Ridgefield Library will celebrate Black History Month with a concert by the New Hope Baptist Church Mass Choir on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2:30 p.m. The choir was formed in 2003 and has a long history of serving the Greater Danbury community.

The library is at 472 Main Street; to register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Jazz Jam

The Westport Arts Center will have its annual Jazz Jam, when students and semi-professionals are encouraged to bring their instrument of choice and join in for free, on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. Brian Torff, the arts center’s director for jazz, will lead the jam n bass, with fellow musician Greg Burrows on drums.

Tickets for listeners are $20 and may be purchased at westportartscenter.org or by calling 203-222-7070. The arts center is at 51 Riverside Avenue.

Depression-era art

As part of the Wilton Historical Society/Wilton Library’s Scholarly Series, Finding Our Place: Evolving an American Identity, museum curator Amy Trout will talk about the art created by Connecticut artists for the Federal Art Project (1935-1941). Her talk will take place at the library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

To register for the program, visit wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.

And coming up …

The Great Shehan Trivia Contest, to benefit the Cardinal Shehan Center’s After School & Saturday Program, will take place Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 1070 Main Street Bridgeport. The event includes cocktails and dinner as well as the trivia team contest. For more information, call 203-336-4468.