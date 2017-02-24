Obituary: Sofia Skirnewski Smirnow, 96, of Milford, formerly of Stratford

Sofia Skirnewski Smirnow, 96, of Milford, formerly of Stratford, seamstress, retired from the Levine Coat Factory, wife of the late Simon Skirnewski and the late John Smirnow, died Feb. 19, in the Westport Health Care Center.

Born on Nov. 2, 1920, in Golovanevsk, Ukraine.

Survivors include daughter, Natalia Zamachaj and her husband, David of Milford, six grandchildren, son-in-law, Ramiro Rocuant of Santiago, Chile, 20 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Also predeceased by daughter, Dina Rocuant, sister, Nadia, and brother Volodia.

Services: Saturday, Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m., Saint James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in Saint John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Saturday, 9-10 a.m., before service, in William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Saint James School, 50 Harvey Place, Stratford, CT 06615 or Saint James Church, Care of Our Father’s House, 2110 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615.