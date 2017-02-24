Obituary: Kathryn D. Bauer, 82, of Milford

Kathryn D. Bauer, 82, of Milford, wife of the late Roger J. Bauer, died Feb. 19.

Born on April 1, 1934, in Harlem, N.Y. to the late Anna (O’Brien) Horgan and Patrick Horgan.

Survived by sons, Roger and his wife, Kimberly, Steven and his wife, Rebecca and Ricky and his wife, Mary, four grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services: Monday, Feb. 27, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford.

Memorial contributions: Gaylord Specialty Healthcare, 50 Gaylord Farm Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492.

Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford.