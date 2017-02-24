Milford Mirror

Obituary: Riad Y. Musallam, 65

February 24, 2017 in Obituaries

Riad Y. Musallam, 65, husband of Nuha Jeries Hanania Musallam, died Feb. 22.

Born on Feb. 6, 1952, in Jerusalem, son of Lamia Jeries Musallam and the late Yousef Musallam.

Besides his wife and mother, survivors include children, Yousef (Rawan) Musallam, Bishop Ramzi Musallam, Maia Musallam, Areen (Javier Sanchez) Musallam and Lamia Musallam; three grandchildren, sisters, Remona Musallam, Abeer Sayage and Amal (Bassam) Bandak, brothers, Remon Musallam and Peter (Majeda) Musallam, sister-in-law, Samera Musallam, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Also predeceased by brother, Mahub Musallam.

Services: Monday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m., Saint Andrew’s Church, 283 Bridgeport Ave., Milford. Burial follows in Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford. Calling hours: Sunday, Feb. 26, 3-7 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford.

