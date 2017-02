People who eat breakfast at Applebees Saturday morning can help support Arts in CT, a Millford-based organization that offers study in drama, music and the arts.

The fundraiser will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Anyone who presents a Dining to Donate voucher will have 10% of their bill donated to Arts in CT.

To get a voucher, contact Barbara at 203-936-8567.

Applebees is located at 526 Boston Post Rd., Orange.