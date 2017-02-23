Obituary: Edward J. Zynko, 77, of Milford

Edward J. Zynko, 77, of Milford, worked as a meat cutter at several local establishments, job coach at Hartford School for the blind, husband of the late Betty Jean Vasko Zynko, died Feb. 22.

Born in Bridgeport on July 5, 1939 to the late Michael and Helen Tolubinski Zynko; U.S. Air Force veteran.

Survivors include children, Dawn (James) Serreti of Stratford, Edward E. (Evelyn) Zynko of New Haven, Peter Zynko of Milford, Samantha Zynko, and Chris Grasso (Amy) of New Hampshire, many foster children, brother, Stanley Michael Zynko, 12 grandchildren, son-in-law, Gregory Chvirko of Seymour, caregiver, Don Oberg and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by daughter, Irene Chvirko.

Calling hours: Sunday, 4-7 p.m., Gregory F Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Services: Monday, 10:30 a.m., Saint James Church, Stratford. Burial will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford.

Memorial contributions: Saint James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615.