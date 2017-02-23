Sunday at the library: Music of Gershwin brothers

Looking for a Sunday afternoon event? Spend a tuneful afternoon listening to the music of the Gershwin brothers. The Julie Harris Trio recounts the lives of the Gershwin brothers in song and narration at Milford Public Library on Sunday, February 26 at 2 p.m. Guilford vocalist Julie Harris will be accompanied on guitar by Stephen Roane and on keyboard by David Childs.

Harris began her professional singing career in Kansas City, the home of jazz. She has performed at the Blue Room in Kansas City, as well as the famed Bluebird Café in Nashville. Since 2007 she has been performing in venues in New England.

Accompanist Roane is an accomplished guitarist and bassist. He and pianist Childs are both members of the Bob Kolb Trio.

CDs will be available for sale. Everyone is welcome to this free concert. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call the Reference Department at 203-783-3292.

Photo courtesy of Patricia Baldwin