Wrestling: Lawmen qualify five for State Open

Kevin Brocksom at 195 pounds and Shayne McCourt at 126 pounds each placed second when coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Jonathan Law wrestling team placed seventh at the Class M championships held in Guilford over the weekend.

“We went 17-11 in the season and didn’t have a good SCC tournament, but after the seeding (for states) I thought we could get five to the State Open,” Schoonmaker said. “They went out and got it done. This was a good season for Law wrestling; they all bought into wrestling and became a family.

Joining Brocksom and McCourt at the State Open in New Haven this coming weekend will be Alexi Giantomidis (fourth at 138 pounds), Aisaiah Rodriguez (sixth at 132 pounds) and Troy Anderson (sixth 113 pounds).

A junior, Brocksom lost a 9-2 decision to Lyman Memorial’s David Verizzi in the finals. He twice fought off his back in the second period against the top seed, who brought a 31-2 record into the match. Brocksom reversed things in the third and looked to gain back points before a stalemate brought about a restart.

“It is great feeling to get to finals,” said Brocksom, who was seeded third and was 31-6 entering the title bout. “I was sixth in states (at 220 pounds) last year. I’m go out every match with everything I have.

“This was a good year for Law wrestling. It’s nice to see our program growing.”

Brocksom advanced with pins in 31 seconds and 5:52, before defeating No. 2 seed Michael Otworth of Weston High, 11-7, in the semifinals.

McCourt, a sophomore, lost to top-seeded Ellis Tech’s Anthony Devanny by third-period fall in his final. The second seed with a 31-8 record, McCourt escaped midway through the second period to halve his deficit to 2-1. Devanny, who is 36-3 as a senior, got the next takedown and pinfall.

“I wanted to place in Class M and get to Opens,” said McCourt, who as a freshman knocked off the 21st and 13th seeds before losing in the consolation round at states. “We have a young team and we’re developing.”

McCourt scored a 17-1 win by technical fall 4:07 into his first-round match. He then won a 6-2 decision from Joe Milano from East Haven. McCourt pinned No 3 seed Jared Swett from Lyman Memorial at the 3:10 mark of his semifinal.

Ellis Tech of Killingly (213.5) won the team title, followed by Foran (183.5), Guilford High (170), Platt of Meriden (158), Killingly (147), Lyman Memorial (120) and Law (118.5).