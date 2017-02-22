Ice hockey: Gobany’s overtime goal lifts Milford

Andrew Gobany’s second goal of the game came in overtime and gave the Milford co-op a 5-4 victory over BBD on Tuesday.

Gobany’s unassisted tally came at the four-minute mark of the extra session.

Matt Gilebbi, from Jimmy Cronin and Gobany, gave coach Sal Follo’s Indians a 2-0 lead after one period.

Cronin, from Jake Burwell, made it 3-0 in the second before BBD closed within 3-2.

Ryan Fortier, assisted by Santi Palacio and Gobany, scored between a pair of BBD goals in the third.

A.J. Bolduc made 28 saves.