Ice hockey: Gobany’s overtime goal lifts Milford

By Milford Mirror on February 22, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Andrew Gobany’s second goal of the game came in overtime and gave the Milford co-op a 5-4 victory over BBD on Tuesday.

Gobany’s unassisted tally came at the four-minute mark of the extra session.

Matt Gilebbi, from Jimmy Cronin and Gobany, gave coach Sal Follo’s Indians a 2-0 lead after one period.

Cronin, from Jake Burwell, made it 3-0 in the second before BBD closed within 3-2.

Ryan Fortier, assisted by Santi Palacio and Gobany, scored between a pair of BBD goals in the third.

A.J. Bolduc made 28 saves.

