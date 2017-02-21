Milford Mirror

Obituary: Erin Rebecca Sawicki, 39, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on February 21, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Erin Rebecca Sawicki, 39, of Milford, paralegal, died Feb. 20.

Born on Nov. 23, 1977, in Queens, N.Y. to Walter and Joan Ellis Sawicki.

Besides her parents, survivors include a brother, Geoffrey Sawicki and his wife, Elizabeth; nephews, Ryan Sawicki and his wife, Amanda, and Matthew Sawicki; niece and goddaughter, Amanda Sawicki; aunts, Diane Sawicki, Mary Lou Kresczki, Elizabeth Lacker and Barbara Stirnweis; godfather, Thomas Sawicki; and many cousins and extended family.

Predeceased by paternal grandparents, Anna and Walter Sawicki; maternal grandparents, Theodore and Elizabeth Ellis; and uncle, Richard Sawicki.

Services: Friday, Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford. Burial will be private. Calling hours: Thursday, Feb. 23, 4-8 p.m. Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street Milford.

Memorial contributions: Melissa’s Project by mail at Guardian Ad Litem Services, 175 Church St., Suite 202, Naugatuck, CT 06770 or online at guardian-ct.org; or to Bridges, Child and Family Outpatient Dept., 949 Bridgeport Ave., Milford, CT 06460.

