Obituary: Erin Rebecca Sawicki, 39, of Milford

Erin Rebecca Sawicki, 39, of Milford, paralegal, died Feb. 20.

Born on Nov. 23, 1977, in Queens, N.Y. to Walter and Joan Ellis Sawicki.

Besides her parents, survivors include a brother, Geoffrey Sawicki and his wife, Elizabeth; nephews, Ryan Sawicki and his wife, Amanda, and Matthew Sawicki; niece and goddaughter, Amanda Sawicki; aunts, Diane Sawicki, Mary Lou Kresczki, Elizabeth Lacker and Barbara Stirnweis; godfather, Thomas Sawicki; and many cousins and extended family.

Predeceased by paternal grandparents, Anna and Walter Sawicki; maternal grandparents, Theodore and Elizabeth Ellis; and uncle, Richard Sawicki.

Services: Friday, Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford. Burial will be private. Calling hours: Thursday, Feb. 23, 4-8 p.m. Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street Milford.

Memorial contributions: Melissa’s Project by mail at Guardian Ad Litem Services, 175 Church St., Suite 202, Naugatuck, CT 06770 or online at guardian-ct.org; or to Bridges, Child and Family Outpatient Dept., 949 Bridgeport Ave., Milford, CT 06460.