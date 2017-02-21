Obituary: Melanie Sequeira, 44, of Tregear, NSW Australia

Melanie Sequeira, 44, of Tregear, NSW Australia, worked in the nursing field, died Dec. 14, 2016, at home.

Born in Bridgeport, Jan. 25, 1972.

Survivors include mother, Maria Angelo of North Carolina, father, Russell Sequeira and stepmother, Estella of Milford, sister Kelli Sequeira of Milford, four brothers, Russell Sequeira Jr. of Milford, Shawn Sequeira of Stratford, Raymond Mercado and his wife, Melissa of Shelton and Richie Mercado of Florida, a niece, two nephews, maternal grandmother, Joanne Angelo, uncle, two aunts, and her goddaughter.

Predeceased by maternal grandfather, Raft Angelo and paternal grandparents, Russell and Antonia (Tiny) Sequeira, and her uncle.

Calling hours: Friday, Feb. 24, 4-8 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Services: Saturday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m., St. James Church, 2110 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492.