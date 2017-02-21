Milford Mirror

Dr. Jill Biden joins Save the Children as board chair

By HAN Network on February 21, 2017

Save the Children, the global humanitarian organization, today announced that lifelong educator Dr. Jill Biden has been elected Chair of the Board of Trustees in the U.S. Dr. Biden will succeed Anne Mulcahy, former CEO of Xerox, who has served as Chair since 2010.

“As an educator and ardent advocate for children, Dr. Jill Biden has a keen understanding of the work we do every day to ensure all children have the opportunity for a bright future,” said Save the Children President & CEO Carolyn Miles. “We are delighted Dr. Biden will bring her boundless energy and expertise to help us reach every last child.”

For the past eight years, Dr. Biden served as Second Lady of the United States while also continuing to teach as a full-time English professor at Northern Virginia Community College. Dr. Biden has been a role model and prominent voice on advancing the status of women and girls globally, especially as it relates to education. During her White House tenure, she traveled to nearly 40 countries, visiting almost every region of the world. Dr. Biden and Carolyn Miles recently visited Save the Children programming at Linden Elementary School in Linden, Tenn.

“I am very honored to join Save the Children, an organization whose mission so closely aligns with my life’s work – ensuring children have a strong start in life, an opportunity to learn and protection from harm,” said Dr. Jill Biden, Save the Children’s new Board Chair. “I know the importance of instilling a love of learning at an early age, and that’s one reason I became an educator. I’ve seen firsthand the inspiring ways Save the Children staff, here in the U.S. and around the world, are going above and beyond to help transform children’s futures. It is a privilege to be a part of the team.”

In her seven years as Save the Children’s Board Chair, Anne Mulcahy helped guide the organization through a significant period of growth, forging new public and private partnerships and championing Save the Children’s first woman CEO in the U.S.

“Working alongside Save the Children’s Trustees and senior leadership has been an incredibly rewarding ‘second act’ in my career,” Mulcahy said. “I am proud of what we’ve accomplished and honored to pass the baton to Dr. Jill Biden, a distinguished and dedicated public servant. I am confident she will continue to move Save the Children towards our goal of reaching every last child.”

Save the Children Board Chair Dr. Jill Biden reads to preschool students Gus Mathis (right), 4, and Cole Swindle, 4, at Linden Elementary School in Linden, Tenn., on Feb. 15. — Shawn Millsaps photo

