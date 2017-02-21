Milford Mirror

Artist in residence sought for Firehouse Gallery

By Milford Mirror on February 21, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

Milford Arts Council’s Firehouse Art Gallery is accepting applications for its Artist in Residence.  The residency was created with the intent of supporting aspiring or professional artists who are working to further establish their careers.

MAC sponsorship of individual artists is intended to provide temporary support through the provision of low-cost housing and studio space as a transitional opportunity. The apartment will become available June 1. The deadline for applications is April 7.

The 750-square-foot residence was designed for artist’s use and includes studio space within the dwelling. The one-bedroom apartment has a living/dining area, a kitchen, bath and studio.  The grounds include off street parking, a large terrace and a bicycle rack. The monthly cost, which includes heat, hot water and electricity, will be $850, with a deposit of $850.

It is anticipated that the artist in residence will be active in the maintenance and management of the gallery and workshop facility.

Download an application at milfordarts.org or contact the Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647,    or email [email protected].

 

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. John W. Hanson to lead Masonic Lodge for 2014
  2. Tax help available at senior center
  3. Milford Arts Council holds open house
  4. Club News — Fly Fishermen

Previous Post City historian signs up for another five years Next Post Dr. Jill Biden joins Save the Children as board chair
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress