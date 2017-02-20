Obituary: Russell T. Gamble, 80, of Milford

Russell T. Gamble, 80, of Milford, plumber for AFCO Lycoming, husband of the late Maryann Sherwood Gamble, died Feb. 19, at Milford Hospital.

Born on Sept. 26, 1936, in Milford, son of the late Henry and Lillian (Hildebrand) Gamble; U.S. Navy SeeBees.

Survived by daughters, Robin L. Parry and her companion, Frank Calabrese of Milford and Jackie Wolstencroft and her husband, Chris of Torrington, five grandchildren, a great-grandson, Ryan Pinette, sister, Lillian Kapitancek of Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased three brothers, Henry, Donald and Neil Gamble.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10:30 a.m., at the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Burial will follow in Monroe Center Cemetery. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-8 p.m., funeral home.

Memorial contributions: CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.