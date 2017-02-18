Class M wrestling: Foran’s Michael Ross wins title

The Foran High wrestling team placed second in the Class M Tournament, Jonathan Law seventh, and the locals combined to qualify 14 grapplers for next weekend’s State Open in New Haven.

Ellis Tech of Killingly (213.5) won the team title, followed by Foran (183.5), host Guilford High (170), Platt of Meriden (158), Killingly (147), Lyman Memorial (120) and Law (118.5).

Foran’s Michael Ross was champion at 152 pounds for the Lions and coach Dave Esposito.

A senior, Ross pinned Branford’s Zach Cash 59 seconds into the third period.

Ryan Luth was runner-up at 145 pounds, after dropping a 7-3 decision to New Fairfield’s Avery Shay.

Qasim Khan placed second at 182 pounds, losing by second period fall to Will Magrino from New Fairfield.

Law’s Kevin Brocksom took second at 195 pounds for the Lawmen and coach Matt Schoonmaker. A junior, Brocksom lost a 9-2 decision to Lyman Memorial’s David Verizzi.

Shawn McCourt, a sophomore, was runner-up at 126 pounds He lost to Ellis Tech’s Anthony Devanny by third-period fall.

Umer Khan placed fourth for Foran at 170 pounds, losing to Guilford’s A.J. Moscato 8-5.

The Lions’ Andre Vella was fourth at 220 pounds. St. Bernard’s Alex Britto thook third with a 3-1 decision.

Law’s Alexi Giantomidis placed fourth at 138 pounds.

Foran High’s Will Mauro took fifth place at 132 pounds with an 11-7 decision over Law’s Aisaiah Rodriguez.

The Lions’ Ronnie Gaul won an 8-3 decision from Stratford’s Tristan Frownfelter to earn fifth.

Law’s Troy Anderson (113 pounds), Foran’s Michael Giordano (106) and the Lions’ Colby Stuart (160 pounds) each placed sixth.