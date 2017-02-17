Milford Mirror

Obituary: Conrado Y. Espineli, 75, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on February 17, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Conrado Y. Espineli, 75, of Milford, husband of Carolina Espineli, died Feb. 12.

Born in Balayan, Batangas, Philippines, on Dec. 19, 1941 to the late Atilano and Marciana Espineli; U.S. Navy.

Besides his wife, survivors include children, Carlo (Janaina) Espineli, Dina (Stephen) Alogna and Lana (Scott) Anderson, seven grandchildren, siblings, Iluminada, Luisa, and Angelito, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Also predeceased by siblings, Bonifacio, Roberto, Otelia, Loreto, and Francisco.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: CT American Parkinson Disease Association, at ctapda.org or by mail at PO Box 718, Old Mystic, CT 06372.

Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford.

