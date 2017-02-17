Obituary: Wicks Seely Board, 88, of Milford

Wicks Seely Board, 88, of Laurel Beach, Milford, husband of Dolores M. Board, died Feb. 5, at Milford Hospital.

Born on Feb. 22, 1928, in Goshen, N.Y. to the late Clarence and Rosalie Board; U.S. Navy, Korean War; employed by Avco Lycoming as test inspector for airplane and tank engines.

Besides his wife, survivors include daughter, Jeanne Board Fayumi and son-in-law, Paul Fayumi, siblings, Clarence (Nancy) Board of Monroe, N.Y., Stanley Board of Buffalo, N.Y. and Miriam Piranio of Warwick, N.Y., and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sister, Mary Verbert of Chester, N.Y.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford.