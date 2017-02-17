Obituary: Lorraine Warren Trueman, 91, of Milford

Lorraine Warren Trueman, 91, of Milford, beloved wife to the late James Wendell Trueman, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2017.

She was born in Milford, CT on July 1, 1925 to the late Harry and Mildred Booth Warren.

Lorraine was a member of the Milford Hospital Auxiliary for over 50 years contributing more than 1,500 hours and a volunteer for the American Red Cross. She also volunteered her time during voters’ registration at polling locations on Election Day and had been a member of the Lenox Avenue P.T.A. She was an active member of the First United Church of Christ where she volunteered on many services. She also enjoyed being chief cheek checker at Shick.

Lorraine loved her summer home on Milford’s beach and also winter beaches in Florida. She enjoyed many outdoor activities including golf, traveling and playing badminton and ping pong at the Milford Recreation Center.

Lorraine is survived by her loving children, Pamela (Bill) Doolittle and Deborah Noel; her cherished grandchildren, Katie (Nathan) Moye and Jimmy (Alexis) Doolittle; her great-grandson, Gabriel Trueman Doolittle; her sister-in-law, Catharine Trueman and several nephews and a niece.

Lorraine was predeceased by her son-in-law, Brian Noel; brother, Fred (Ruth) Warren; sister-in-law, Rita Jean (John) Hallman.

A celebration of Lorraine’s life will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. at First United Church of Christ Congregational, 34 West Main Street, Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Milford Cemetery, Cherry Street, Milford, CT. Friends and family may call on February 17, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Lorraine’s memory be made to the CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or First United Church of Christ Congregational at www.firstchurchofmilford.org.

