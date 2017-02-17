Obituary: Lawrence R. Quesnell, 87, of Shelton

Lawrence R. Quesnell, 87, of Shelton, formerly of Ansonia, foreman at Textron/Lycoming, school bus driver, husband of the late Philomena Coppola Quesnell, died Feb. 13, at home.

Born in Fulton, N.Y. on June 10, 1929, son of the late Lawrence and Gladys Reynolds Quesnell; U.S. Army, Korean Conflict.

Survived by son, Mark L. Quesnell of Derby, a daughter, MaryAnn Piccolo and her husband, Joseph of Langhorne, Pa., a sister, Rita Scheets of Milford, granddaughter, Sara R. Piccolo of Bensalem, Pa. and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, Harold and Edward Quesnell.

Burial: Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby.

Spinelli-Ricciuti/Bednar-Osiecki Funeral Home, Ansonia.