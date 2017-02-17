Milford students named to college and university dean’s lists

Austin Henry Woods of Milford was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Caldwell University in New Jersey.

—

The following residents were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.: Courtney McManus, Aleksandra Wielogorski, Alexandra Ende, Marina Kydes, Drew Carolan, Matthew Carrano and Robert McGinnis.

—

Zena Abulhab of Milford was named to the dean’s list at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for the fall semester of the 2016-17 year. Abulhab, a member of the Class of 2019, attended Joseph A Foran High School and is the daughter of Saad Abulhab and Sabine Gruber of Milford.

—

Olivia Rose Backhaus of Milford has been named to the dean’s list at the

University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., for the fall 2016 term.

—

The following local students have made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology

for the fall 2016 semester: David Lewis McLenithan and Joseph Stanley Radecki.

—

The following students made the dean’s list at the University of Hartford for fall 2016: Anthony Cornelio, Anthony Longobardi, Joseph Sciancalepore, William Stark and Heather Volkens.

—

Curry College named the following local students to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester: Nicholas LaPenna, Erica Money, Julianna Petrucelli, Carol Phillips and Joshua Teller.

—

Montana Lofthouse of Milford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from Castleton University following the successful completion of the fall semester in December 2016. Graduates will be recognized during the 230th commencement on Saturday, May 13 at the Castleton Pavilion.

—

The following local students were named to the Springfield College dean’s list for the fall 2016 term: Joshua Sabitsky, studying Athletic Training; Nicole Cichowski, studying Movement and Sport Studies; Hailey Alicki, studying Rehabilitation and Disability Studies, and Nicholas Casagrande, studying Sports Biology.

—

Nicholas Bilcheck, Class of 2018, from Milford, was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University during the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year.

—

Makayla McDonald, a dental hygiene major from Milford, has been named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Mount Ida College in Newton, Mass., for achieving a GPA of 3.33 or higher.

—

The following residents have been named to the Eastern Connecticut State University fall 2016 dean’s list for full-time students:

India Bailey, who is majoring in Sociology.

Reilee Barron, majoring in Exploratory Education.

Madelyn Flader, majoring in Psychology.

Ashley Franklin, majoring in Health Sciences.

Kathryn Gowisnock, majoring in Pre-Elementary Education and Liberal Studies.

Brianna Grazynski, majoring in Business Administration.

Aaron Hostetler, majoring in Exploratory Prof. Studies.

Samantha Hudak, majoring in Business Administration.

Amber Lewandowski, majoring in Physical Education.

Megan McCaskill, majoring in Health Sciences.

Kerry McNamara, majoring in Communication.

Janessa Soucy, majoring in Social Science.

Katelyn Stokes, majoring in Pre-Elementary Education and History.

Christopher Yee, majoring in Finance.

—

Michael Mullen, Caroline Stapleton and Kevin Wall of Milford were named to the 2016 dean’s list at Keene State College.

—

Adam Streeter of Milford has been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the Fall 2016 semester. Streeter is majoring in Game Art and Animation.

—

Scott Goldstein, Class of 2018, from Milford was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University during the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year.

—

Amanda Portoff has been named to the Fall 2016 dean’s list at Kutztown University.

—

Lasell College has announced the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the Fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year. Among the students named to the dean’s list are:

Timothy Dunne and Lea Riccio of Milford.

—

Kaly Gonski has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at the University of Vermont. Gonski is majoring in Sustainable Landscape Horticulture in the College of Agriculture & Life Sciences.

—

Victoria Aradillos of Milford was named to the Emmanuel College dean’s list for the Fall 2016 semester.

—

Lindsey Marie Seyfried has been named to the president’s list at James Madison University for the fall 2016 semester. Seyfried is scheduled to graduate in 2017 and is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

—

Patrick R. Leary of Milford was named to Fall 2016 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, VT.

—

The following students from Milford were named to the University of Rhode Island’s Fall 2016 dean’s list:

Richard Scott Breault, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Samantha L. Corbally, majoring in Nursing.

Joseph Kubic, majoring in Nursing.

Olivia Rose Corvino, majoring in Nutrition and Dietetics.

John Merva, majoring in Finance.

Bailey Michael Wheeler, majoring in Computer Science.

Brian T. Wydra, majoring in Industrial and Systems Engineering.

—

At Western New England University, the following Milford students were named to the Fall 2016-2017 President’s List.

Lauren P. Sell, majoring in Industrial Engineering, and Morgan E. Stevens, majoring in Management and Leadership.

The following Western New England University students were named to Dean’s List.

Nicholas Dana, majoring in Biomedical Engineering.

Tyler Kasuba, majoring in Sport Management.

Samuel Olsson, majoring in Health Sciences.

Emily Fernschild, majoring in Biomedical Engineering.

—

The following Milford students were named to the Marist College Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester:

Lauren Aliberti is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in Psychology/Special Education.

Valentina Ballas is a member of the Class of 2017 and is majoring in Business Administration.

Kaela Brunetti is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in Biomedical Sciences.

Matthew Capobianco is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in Mathematics.

Emily Felner is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in Psychology/Special Education.

Alexander Kurata is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in Computer Science.

Kelsey Meise is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in Communication.

—

Arielle Smith-Watts, a sophomore at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. To be eligible for this honor, a student must carry 14 or more credits and achieve a grade point average of 3.5.

Smith-Watts, 17, of Milford, attended Oviedo High School before leaving to enter college early after 10th grade.

—

Amanda Portoff of Milford is one of 19 student-athletes on this year’s 2017 Kutztown University softball team.

KU returns 7-of-9 starters and was picked to finish second in the Eastern Division in the 2017 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Preseason Poll, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

The Golden Bears went 33-17 last year, finished second in the PSAC East and qualified for the NCAA Tournament. KU finished second to West Chester last year – the same team KU was picked second to in this year’s preseason poll.

—

Ashley Hennequin, a resident of Milford, was honored for academic achievement by being named to the Dean’s List at Delaware Valley University for the Fall 2016 semester.

—

Massachusetts Maritime Academy has recently named local student Cadet

Michael Saymon of Milford to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016

Semester.

—

Connor Cadrin and Karlie Winters of Milford were named to the fall Dean’s List at Seton Hall University.

—

The University of Alabama Dean’s List includes Jane C Dinatale, Michelle Cassidy Hovey and

Alicia Juliet Paight of Milford.

—

The Assumption College Department of Athletics has announced that Teneya McLaughlin, of Milford, has earned a spot on the 2016-17 Assumption College Women’s Basketball team. McLaughlin, Class of 2018, is competing during the Greyhounds’ winter season.

—

Kyra Blacketter is one of several students who spent part of their winter break traveling to Hawaii as part of an environmental science class.

The students spent their time in Hawaii visiting many islands, where they learned about the diverse culture, animal populations, and plant varieties within the island state.

—

Southern Vermont College named students who made the Provost’s List for high academic achievement at the close of the Fall 2016 term. They include Makenzie McDonald and Piotr Stojanowski of Milford.

—

Tess Negron, of Milford was named to the Becker College Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. Negron is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interactive Media Design.

—

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2016 semester.

Angelique Foley earned High Honors.

Brooke Kealey earned Highest Honors.

Marissa Prizio earned High Honors.

Tyler Kennedy earned High Honors.

Lawson Martinez earned High Honors.

Robert Keefe earned Honors.

Kristen Brown earned Highest Honors.

—

The following local residents were among 1,424 students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2016 semester.

Joseph Bartone is a member of the class of 2020 majoring in robotics engineering.

Michael Capobianco is a member of the class of 2020 majoring in computer science.

Drew DeRubeis is a member of the class of 2017 majoring in mechanical engineering.

Lauren Fraser is a member of the class of 2018 majoring in civil engineering.

—

Bryan Niebanck has been named to the Siena College Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. Niebanck is a Religious Studies major.

—

Alexa Newall, a freshman majoring in early childhood education, was among 2,253 students at Coastal Carolina University who made the Fall 2016 Dean’s List.

—

Matthew Montano, of Milford, was named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA, for the Fall 2016 semester.

—

Vincent Zelinsky from Milford is included on the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester at the University at Albany.

—

Western New England University’s Stageless Players presented their fall production of The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni as adapted by Constance Congdon, an award-winning playwright and Playwright-in-Residence at Amherst College. The Servant of Two Masters is an Italian comedy written in 1746.

Matthew B. Simmons of Milford played the part of Pantalone.

Simmons is a senior History major with a minor in Education. This is his first year being involved with Stageless Players. Although he has not had any previous experience in theatre, he eventually hopes to continue being involved with it after he graduates and eventually go on to pursue a career in acting.