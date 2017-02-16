Boys hockey: Milford loses to New Fairfield/Immaculate

Sam Mitchell and Jamieson Brown scored two goal apiece, and Brown added two assists, in leading the New Fairfield/Immaculate hockey team to a 5-2 CIAC Division 2 win over Milford co-op on Thursday night at the Milford Ice Pavilion.

After spotting the Indians a 2-0 first-period lead, the Mustangs scored five unanswered goals in improving their record to 12-2-2.

Andrew Gobany and Sandy Palacio had goals in the first period for Milford, whose record dropped to 2-14. Gobany’s goal was his team-leading 12th of the season.

Freshman goalie A.J. Bolduc turned aside 25 shots for the Indians.

Chris Kennedy made 17 saves in net for NFI.

“We did a very nice job of sticking to our game plan in the first period,” said Milford coach Sal Follo. “Our kids played hard throughout the game, and for a young team you have to give them credit for that. We battled an extremely good team tonight.”