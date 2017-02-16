Girls basketball: Law closes with win over Foran

Throughout the girls high school basketball season, Jonathan Law coach Dan Young has been preaching to his team two important concepts of the game — playing disciplined defense and closing out games once you have a lead.

His players listened with sharp attention last Monday night in their season’s finale against city rival on Coaches vs. Cancer Night at Law.

The Lady Lawmen came up with a 60-38 victory to finish out the season on a two-win note and wrap up the season with a 5-15 record.

“We’ve been waiting awhile for this game,” Young said. “It’s always nice to beat Foran.”

Coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions (5-15) took the earlier game, back on Dec. 22, winning 51-39 at Foran.

“We had a seven-point lead in that game at halftime (29-22), then we went out and scored ten points in the second half,” Young said. “It was something neither myself, my coaching staff, or our players forgot.”

After trailing, 11-10, after one quarter on Monday night, the Lady Lawmen scored the first 17 points of the second quarter to build up a 28-11 lead. Law led, 33-15, by halftime and 45-24 after three.

“We didn’t play nearly hard enough to match their intensity,” said Asmussen. “They (Law) played like their season was on the line. We couldn’t come close to matching that. I really don’t have answers for why we didn’t come into this gym and play hard tonight. Give the credit. They made their shots; made good decisions when they had the ball, and played terrific defense. We didn’t play anywhere near up to our ability.”

Sophomore Fallon Andriolas led Law with 14 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. Classmates Samara Thacker and Cali Jolley had nine points apiece.

“Fallon has learned to become not just a shooter, but a scorer,” Young said. “She looks for open shots and works hard in the offensive line to get open.”

Jasmine Lord paced Foran with 11 points. Lauren Notholt and Viktoria Notholt had seven points each. Jess McQuade added six.

Lauren Notholt also paced Foran with 14 rebounds. As a team, Foran had 45 to 40 for Law.

Law was 20 of 55 from the field while the Lions made good on only 12 of 44 tries.

The winners also made 15 of 26 attempts from the foul line as opposed to 10 of 17 for Foran.

Foran’s turnovers were almost twice that of Laws, 26-14.

“I thought we made a very good transition this year,” Young said. “We lost six starters, so these kids had to learn under pressure. We got much better as the year went along. It’s always nice to get a win in your twentieth game.”