Boys swimming and diving: Foran falls to Hamden

Foran High lost to Hamden High, 90-70, in an SCC boys swimming and diving meet in Milford on Monday.
200 MR: Hamden (Will Munstermann,Jacob Mele, Simon Pinela, Abhisheck Singla) 1:50.92; 200 Free: Ehran Hodes, H, 1:55.17; 200 IM: Pinela, H, 2:24.53; 50 Free: A. Singla, H, 25.57; Diving: Munstermann, H, 212.85; 100 Fly: Pinela, H, 1:00.67; 100 Free: A. Singla, H, 57.22; 500 Free: Ethan Skuches, F, 5:09.00; 200 Free Relay: Foran ( Catie Stiffler, Alex Lorenzo, Kevin Preneta, Sean Morton) 1:56.69; 100 Back: Morton, F, 1:08.99; 100 Breaststroke: Hodes, H, 1:07.25; 400 Free Relay: Foran (Casey Coon, Samantha O’Neill, Lucas Burgard, Ethan Skuches) 4:08.46