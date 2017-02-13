Obituary: Marilynn Blaisdell

Marilynn Blaisdell, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Orange, Conn., art teacher, artist, died Feb. 8, after a short illness.

Born in 1927 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Survived by son, James Doyle, daughter, Andrea Doyle Baxter, grandchildren, Henry and Conan Baxter, brother, Richard Beyer, and cousins, Cathleen Robinson and Gwen Nunes.

Predeceased by her husbands, Robert Doyle and Durwood Blaisdell.

Calling hours: Monday, Feb. 20, 10-noon, Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford. Burial will follow in Orange Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society at cancer.org, or by mail at, 38 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854.