Obituary: Sonia “Sonnie” Joyce Fogler, 80, of Milford

Sonia “Sonnie” Joyce Fogler, 80, of Milford, wife of William Fogler, died Feb. 3.

Born on April 2, 1936, in Derby, to the late Edward and Elizabeth Rozen.

Besides her husband, she is survived by daughters, Lori and her husband, Tim Fogler Nicholson and Teri and her husband, Peter Fogler Binkley, godchildren, Karen Fogler Creigh and Terri Kaluzynski Bajerski, her dog, Princess, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be held in April, after Easter. For service date, Sonia’s celebration party and to leave online condolences, visit codywhitefuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions: a local animal shelter or humane society of one’s choice or a charity of one’s choice.

Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford.