Obituary: Elizabeth Zalenski, 81, of Ansonia

Elizabeth Zalenski, 81, of Ansonia, secretary for the former Teledyne Co. and American Copper & Brass, wife of the late John J. “Duke” Zalenski, died Feb. 12, at The Willows of Woodbridge.

Born in Orange on Nov. 6, 1935, daughter of the late Adam and Elizabeth Balko Wydra.

Survived by brothers, Paul (Beverly) Wydra of Orange, Bernard (Patricia) Wydra of Florida, and Edward (Susan) Wydra of Milford, sisters, Evelyn Zalenski of Ansonia and Regina DeFrank of Ansonia, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, Adam, John and George Wydra.

Services: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 9 a.m., Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, and 11 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Calling hours: Wednesday, 9-10:30 a.m., prior to Mass.

Memorial contributions: St. Michael Church.