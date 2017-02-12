Gofundme page set up for Syrian family reunited in Milford

A gofundme page has been set up to help a Syrian family reunited in Milford recently after a travel ban threatened to keep them apart.

So far, almost $2,000 of $3,000 has been raised.

Sammer Karout created the gofundme page to help his brother-in-law Fadi Kassar, as Kassar works to create a life here for his family.

Fadi Kassar’s wife, Razan, and two daughters were barred from a flight from Kiev to JFK at the end of January due to President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily halted flights here from certain countries.

After work by a number of officials and groups, including U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, the family was allowed to board a plane and fly to New York. About 100 residents and others greeted them on Feb. 3 at the Olive Tree in Milford, the middle eastern deli and grocery store that Karout owns on Bridgeport Avenue.

Karout spoke for the family during the gathering at the Olive Tree, saying they appreciate the help they received from politicians and attorney Renee Redman, an immigration lawyer from New Haven who fought tirelessly for the family. He also thanked the local government representatives, the human rights groups and the citizens who pushed for the reunion and showed their support.

“We’re really grateful to the greatness of the United States,” Karout said.

Murphy credited the family for persevering.

Kim Rose, a state representative in Milford, said Kassar is part of the Milford community. She welcomed his wife and daughters when she spoke to the crowd that Friday night.

“America does not put an ocean between husbands, wives, fathers and their children, and America does not govern based on fear,” Rose said.

The Kassars had to spend extra money because Razan and the two girls, ages 5 and 8, were initially turned away at the airport. Fadi Kassar had already pulled together an extra $1,000 to rush their flight to this country, and when the visas were denied and then later honored, he had to borrow another $2,000 to fly his family here.

The gofundme page is located at https://www.gofundme.com/supporting-the-kassar-family.

So far, a number of the donations come with messages like this one: “Welcome to America and to Milford!”

And this one: “We are happy to have you in America!”