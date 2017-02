SCC wrestling: Foran claims three titles at championships

Xavier High of Middletown captured the Southern Connecticut Conference wrestling title in New Haven on Saturday.

The Falcons (199.5) were followed by Guilford, 123; Foran, 95; Daniel Hand, 93; Shelton, 92; East Haven, 69.5; Branford, 49; Jonathan Law, 48.5; Fairfield Prep, 46; New Haven, 30; Amity Regional, 29; and Notre Dame, 15.

Championship Finals

106 Ronan Marino (Xavier) def. Steven Reyes (Shelton) Pin at 1:25

113 Antonio Lieto (East Haven) def. Vito Santarsiero (Xavier) Major Dec. 12-3

120 Chandler Duhaime (Shelton) def. James Lunt (Xavier) 11-5

126 Kevin Zentner (Fairfield Prep) def. Matt Leroux (Xavier) 6-4

132 Patrick Moynihan (Xavier) def. Vinny Mascola (Guilford) Pin at 3:30

138 Grant Barber (Xavier) def. Alex Tapia (East Haven) 8-2

145 Ryan Luth (Foran) def. Jake Holland (Xavier) Major Dec. 18-6

152 Mike Ross (Foran) def. Zach Cash (Branford) Tech Fall 15-0

160 Ryan Devivo (Xavier) def. McKayd LaRose (Guilford) Pin at 1:31

170 Evan Titus (Fairfield Prep) def. AJ Moscato (Guilford) 5-1

182 Qasim Khan (Foran) def. Charlie Andrus (Guilford) 9-5

195 Ray Weiner (Shelton) def. Kevin Brocksom (Jonathan Law) 6-5

220 Jack Six (Guilford) def. Collin Malloy (Xavier) Pin at 1:16

285 Jacare Houston (New Haven) def. Michael Burchell (Daniel Hand) 5-4 (3OT)

Third-Place Match

106 Victor Garcia (East Haven) def. Christian Chadwick (Amity Regioanl) 8-4

113 Troy Anderson (Jonathan Law) def. Dylan Brochard (Daniel Hand) Tech Fall 16-0

120 Mark Hartmann (Daniel Hand) def. Keldon LaRose (Guilford) 6-2

126 Nate Reyes (Shelton) def. Johnathan Boulanger (New Haven)

132 Will Mauro (Foran) def. Mathew Rotthman (Amity Regional) 4-2

138 Charlie Jensen (Daniel Hand) def. Nick Lacey (Shelton) 2-1

145 Zak Santoemma (Daniel Hand) def. Carter Cox (Guilford) 8-1

152 Sousa Dylan (Xavier) def. Jonathan Bartlett (Guilford) Pin at 2:08

160 Adam Hendrick (Daniel Hand) def. Delonne Sloan (Shelton) 2-0

170 Damien Benway (East haven) def. Umer Khan (Foran) 9-2

182 Tristan Andrzeiewski (Notre Dame) def. Cole Egersheim (Jonathan Law) 9-5

195 Christian Fragoso (Xavier) def. Hyun Jin Lim (Branford) 7-6

220 Kyle Zalewski (Branford) def. Christian Westphal (Daniel Hand) 8-4

285 Dave Brown (Shelton) def. Nate Shilling (Amity Regional) Pin at 0:55