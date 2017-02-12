Milford Mirror

Girls basketball: Foran edged by Lyman Hall, 45-43

By Milford Mirror on February 12, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Foran High girls basketball team dropped a tough 45-43 decision to visiting Lyman Hall of Wallingford on Saturday.

Coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions (5-14) led by four points after one period and 24-9 at the half, before the Trojans (13-6) rallied in this SCC matchup.

Lyman Hall 45

K Lipka 6-9-12-23 Eves 2-2-4-6 Hastings 0-4-6-4 Lynch 0-3-4-3 Smith 1-3-4-6 Fernandez 2-0-0-4 L Lipka 0-0-0-0 Carbone 0-0-0-0 Totals: 11-21-30-45

Foran 43

McQuade 3-2-8-9 Inthapanhya 0-5-5-5 Jasmine Lord 1-8-10-10 Tunucci 1-1-4-4 Lauren Notholt 5-1-3-11 Victoria Notholt 2-0-0-4 Hall 0-0-0-0 Jade Lord 0-0-0-0 Astram 0-0-0-0 Totals : 12-17-30-43

3-point goals LH : K Lipka 2, Smith Foran: McQuade , Tunucci

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Hand Tigers defeat Foran Lions
  2. Girls tennis: Lions defeat Trojans
  3. Boys tennis: Foran Lions defeat Lyman Hall, 4-3
  4. Girls basketball: Foran Lions lose to East Haven

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post St. Mary School accepting applications for new students Next Post Coleman, Carino lead locals at SCC meet
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress