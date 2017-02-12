Girls basketball: Foran edged by Lyman Hall, 45-43

The Foran High girls basketball team dropped a tough 45-43 decision to visiting Lyman Hall of Wallingford on Saturday.

Coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions (5-14) led by four points after one period and 24-9 at the half, before the Trojans (13-6) rallied in this SCC matchup.

Lyman Hall 45

K Lipka 6-9-12-23 Eves 2-2-4-6 Hastings 0-4-6-4 Lynch 0-3-4-3 Smith 1-3-4-6 Fernandez 2-0-0-4 L Lipka 0-0-0-0 Carbone 0-0-0-0 Totals: 11-21-30-45

Foran 43

McQuade 3-2-8-9 Inthapanhya 0-5-5-5 Jasmine Lord 1-8-10-10 Tunucci 1-1-4-4 Lauren Notholt 5-1-3-11 Victoria Notholt 2-0-0-4 Hall 0-0-0-0 Jade Lord 0-0-0-0 Astram 0-0-0-0 Totals : 12-17-30-43

3-point goals LH : K Lipka 2, Smith Foran: McQuade , Tunucci