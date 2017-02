St. Mary School in Milford is accepting applications for students in preschool through grade 8 for the 2017-18 school year.

Applications are available in the school office or can be downloaded from the school website at saintmaryschoolmilford.org.

For information or to set up a personal tour, call the school at 203-878-6539.

St. Mary’s is a Catholic school located at 72 Gulf Street in Milford.