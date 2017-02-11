Milford Mirror

‘Milford Speaks Out’ holds organizational meeting Sunday

By Milford Mirror on February 11, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Milford Speaks Out, a new group that is promoting democratic ideals, will hold a strategy session on Sunday, Feb. 12, beginning at 4 p.m. at Milford’s Fowler Memorial building, 45 New Haven Avenue.

Parking is in the back: Enter through the rear door.  

A representative from Senator Chris Murphy’s office, Ben Florsheim, will attend. Also, Mike Brown and Tessa Marquis will discuss local and state political organizations and how to become more engaged.

“Our goal is to identify and undertake activities that will advance causes we feel passionately about while pushing back against the current administration’s agenda,” states an announcement about Sunday’s meeting. “Together, we will identify smart, creative and sustained actions that will effect positive change.”

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. ‘Anti-inaugural rally’ calls for vigilance on key political issues
  2. Milford: Vigil planned tonight to support Muslim community
  3. Milford group holds vigil in support of Muslim community

Tags:

Previous Post More snow coming: Wintry weather Sunday, strong winds Monday
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress