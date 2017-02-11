‘Milford Speaks Out’ holds organizational meeting Sunday

Milford Speaks Out, a new group that is promoting democratic ideals, will hold a strategy session on Sunday, Feb. 12, beginning at 4 p.m. at Milford’s Fowler Memorial building, 45 New Haven Avenue.

Parking is in the back: Enter through the rear door.

A representative from Senator Chris Murphy’s office, Ben Florsheim, will attend. Also, Mike Brown and Tessa Marquis will discuss local and state political organizations and how to become more engaged.

“Our goal is to identify and undertake activities that will advance causes we feel passionately about while pushing back against the current administration’s agenda,” states an announcement about Sunday’s meeting. “Together, we will identify smart, creative and sustained actions that will effect positive change.”