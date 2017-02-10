Milford Mirror

Obituary: David Wolt Yarri, 80

By Milford Mirror on February 10, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

David Wolt Yarri, 80, captain for Delta Airlines, died Feb. 4, in Milford Hospital.

Born on June 16, 1936 in Shreveport, La. to the late Reuben and Grace Collins Yarri; U.S. Air Force, Vietnam War.

Survived by his wife, Inge Moerschner Yarri and his sister, Virginia Lanzkron and her husband, Rolf of Ft Lauderdale, Fla.

Calling hours are Sunday, Feb. 12, 3-5 p.m., Smith Funeral Home, 135 N Broad St., Milford. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m., in Milford Cemetery, Gulf St., Milford.

