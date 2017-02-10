Obituary: Steven P. Bagdasarian, 79, of Milford

Steven P. Bagdasarian, 79, of Milford, employed at O & G Industries, husband of the late Dolores Bagdasarian, died Feb. 6.

Born on July 19, 1937, in Bridgeport to the late Abraham and Florence Bagdasarian; U.S. Army.

Survived by daughter, Sharon Palisi and her husband, Joseph, and his son, Vincent Bagdasarian and his wife, Pamela, grandchildren, Michael, Jenna, Sarah, Isabella and Valentina, and his companion, Carole Vitello.

Also predeceased by brother, Adam Bagdasarian and sister, Rose Witkowsky.

Calling hours: Monday, Feb. 13, 5-8 p.m., Smith Funeral Home, 135 N Broad St., Milford. Services: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Milford.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Assoc., 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.