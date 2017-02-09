Milford Mirror

Softball: Amanda Portoff a Kutztown Golden Bear

By Milford Mirror on February 9, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Amanda Portoff out of Foran High is one of 19 student-athletes on this year’s Kutztown University (Pa.) softball team.

KU returns 7-of-9 starters and was picked to finish second in the Eastern Division in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) preseason poll, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

A PSAC Scholar-Athlete, Portoff played in four games for the Golden Bears during her freshman season.

The Golden Bears went 33-17 last year, finished second in the PSAC East and qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

KU finished second to West Chester last year — the same team KU was picked second to in this year’s preseason poll.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Softball: Foran Lions defeat Wilbur Cross
  2. Softball: Foran’s DeSousa, Mendillo each drive in five runs
  3. Softball: Daniel Hand upends Foran High in playoffs
  4. Softball: Foran loses to Masuk in semifinals

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Boys hockey: Milford Indians topped by Trinity Catholic
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress