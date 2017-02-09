Softball: Amanda Portoff a Kutztown Golden Bear

Amanda Portoff out of Foran High is one of 19 student-athletes on this year’s Kutztown University (Pa.) softball team.

KU returns 7-of-9 starters and was picked to finish second in the Eastern Division in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) preseason poll, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

A PSAC Scholar-Athlete, Portoff played in four games for the Golden Bears during her freshman season.

The Golden Bears went 33-17 last year, finished second in the PSAC East and qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

KU finished second to West Chester last year — the same team KU was picked second to in this year’s preseason poll.