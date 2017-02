Boys hockey: Milford Indians topped by Trinity Catholic

The Milford Indians co-op boys hockey team lost to Trinity Catholic, 9-4, at Terry Connors Rink in Stamford on Wednesday.

Ryan Fortier, Jake Burwell, Jason Lavallee and Jacob Rooney scored goals for coach Sal Follo’s Indians. Burwell, Doug McLenithan (two), Evan White and Jim Cronin had assists.

Luke Alfano stopped six of 11 shots. A.J. Bolduc made 21 saves on 25 shots.

Trinity Catholic’s Zachary Lockwood faced 28 shots and made 24 saves.

First Period

TRINITY CATHOLIC GOAL Jake Lovato (Connor Scanian) 1:30

TRINITY CATHOLIC GOAL Jake Kinahan 5:23

TRINITY CATHOLIC GOAL Jake Lovato 10:19

TRINITY CATHOLIC GOAL Logan Healy (Jake Lovato) 11:10

TRINITY CATHOLIC GOAL Connor Scanlan (Quinn Thompson)13:50

Second Period

MILFORD GOAL Ryan Fortier (Jake Burwell) 2:29

TRINITY CATHOLIC GOAL Connor Scanlan (18 Shane Haggerty) 9:40

TRINITY CATHOLIC GOAL Shane Haggerty 10:34

MILFORD GOAL Jake Burwell (Doug McLenithan) 11:17

TRINITY CATHOLIC GOAL Jack Kinahan (Jake Lovato, Kyle Benard) 14:48

Third Period

TRINITY CATHOLIC GOAL Billy Schaner :29

MILFORD GOAL Jason Lavallee (Evan White, Jim Cronin) 5:58

MILFORD GOAL Jacob Rooney (Doug McLenithan) 6:59