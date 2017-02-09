Wrestling: Lions lose to Falcons

The Foran High wrestling team lost a 47-23 decision to Xavier-Middletown, as the visiting Falcons captured the SCC A title.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions are 25-6.

Andre Vella (5:29 pin at 195 pounds), Ryan Ruth (24-second pin at 145 pounds), Michael Ross (3:06 pin at 160 pounds) and Qasim Khan (15-0 technical fall at 182 pounds) won for Foran.

195 Fragoso (X) decision over Gaul (F) 7-4

220 Vella (F) pinned Malloy (X) at 5:29

285 Gonzalez (X) pinned Debase (F) at 2:55

106 Q. Moynihan (X) pinned Jordan (F) at 4:57

113 Marino (X) technical fall over Giordano (F) 17-1

120 Lunt (X) pinned lang (F) at 1:45

126 Leroux (X) pinned Moretti (F) at 1:18

132 P. Moynihan (X) pinned Barry (F) at 142

138 Barber (X) decision over Mauro (F) 7-0

145 Luth (F) pinned Holland (X) at 0:24

152 Mane (X) decision over Carlson (F) 8-3

160 Ross (F) pinned Devivo (X) at 3:06

170 Dell’oso (X) decision over U. Khan (F) 11-6

182 Q. Khan (F) technical fall over Miller (X) 15-0