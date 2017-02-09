Wrestling: Lawmen fall to Easties

Jonathan Law lost to East Haven, 48-16, as the Easties clinched the SCC B wrestling title on Wednesday.

Alexia Giantomidis (9-2 decision at 145 pounds), Kevin Brocksom (1:07 pin at 220 pounds), Shawn McCourt (8-5 decision at 126 pounds) and Aisaiah Rodriguez (11-0 major decision at 132 pounds) posted wins for coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen (17-11, 3-3 SCC B).

145: Giantomidis (L) Dec Farnco 9-2

152: Jarrin (EH) Pin Acorda 5:39

160: Jeancarlo (EH) Dec Pincus-Coyle 8-4

170: Montoya (EH) Dec Gorman 8-3

182: Benway (EH) Pin Spangler

195: Rao (EH) Pin Egersheim 3:52

220: Brocksom (L) Pin Fonacier 1:07

285: Duryea (EH) Pin Johnson :54

106: Garcia (EH) Technical Fall McCourt, T 17-1

113: Lieto (EH) Dec Anderson 5-3

120: Milano (EH) Maj-Dec DeLorio 10-0

126: McCourt, S (L) Dec Tapia 8-5

132: Rodriguez (L) Maj-Dec Buggati 11-0

138: Demorro (EH) Pin Rosado :39