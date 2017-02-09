Wrestling: Lawmen fall to Easties

Jonathan Law lost to East Haven, 48-16, as the Easties clinched the SCC B wrestling title on Wednesday.
Alexia Giantomidis (9-2 decision at 145 pounds), Kevin Brocksom (1:07 pin at 220 pounds), Shawn McCourt (8-5 decision at 126 pounds) and Aisaiah Rodriguez (11-0 major decision at 132 pounds) posted wins for coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen (17-11, 3-3 SCC B).
145: Giantomidis (L) Dec Farnco 9-2
152: Jarrin (EH) Pin Acorda 5:39
160: Jeancarlo (EH) Dec Pincus-Coyle 8-4
170: Montoya (EH) Dec Gorman 8-3
182: Benway (EH) Pin Spangler
195: Rao (EH) Pin Egersheim 3:52
220: Brocksom (L) Pin Fonacier 1:07
285: Duryea (EH) Pin Johnson :54
106: Garcia (EH) Technical Fall McCourt, T 17-1
113: Lieto (EH) Dec Anderson 5-3
120: Milano (EH) Maj-Dec DeLorio 10-0
126: McCourt, S (L) Dec Tapia 8-5
132: Rodriguez (L) Maj-Dec Buggati 11-0
138: Demorro (EH) Pin Rosado :39