All Milford meetings canceled for Thursday

Due to weather conditions, all meetings and recreation events in Milford are canceled and all city buildings, except for a warming center, will be closed to the public Thursday, Feb. 9. The Milford Library’s Program Room, 57 New Haven Ave, will remain open until 5 p.m. as a warming center. All city buildings will reopen to the public Friday, Feb. 10, as regularly scheduled.

Alternate side of the street parking remains in effect until noon on Friday, Feb. 10. Vehicles parked on city roads should be parked on the Odd Number Side of the street today, Feb. 9 until 8 am. Friday, Feb. 10. On Friday, Feb. 10, vehicles should be moved to the Even Number Side of the street.

Garbage pickup for Friday, Feb. 10 will take place as regularly scheduled, however, residents are asked to not place their garbage or recycling containers at the curb until after the plows have had an opportunity to clear the streets.

“All city departments have been taking action to guard and protect the citizens of Milford against the impact of the storm, but the help of all residents is needed throughout this event,” Mayor Ben Blake said in an email announcement. “If you live near elderly or infirm neighbors, please check in on them as often as it safe to do so.”