Milford declares snow emergency, school canceled Thursday

By Jill Dion on February 8, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

With snow in the forecast, Milford schools have canceled classes for Thursday, Feb. 9.

All Milford public and parochial schools, including Platt Tech and adult education, have canceled classes, according to the Board of Education website.

Also, in anticipation of the pending snow storm, the City of Milford has declared a snow emergency.

Alternate side of the street parking will be in effect beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Vehicles parked on city roads should be parked on the odd number side of the street tomorrow, Feb. 9 until 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.  On Friday, Feb. 10, vehicles should be moved to the even number side of the street. This alternate side of the street parking ban will be lifted at noon on Friday, Feb. 10.

