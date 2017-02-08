Elizabeth Maxine Harkins, age 92, passed away at home with a loving family by her side on Friday, February 3, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Lt. John J Steele Jr.; sisters, Frances Steele and Helen (Steele) Settle of Fredonia Kansas and her daughter, Frances Jaean Harkins Rivizzigno.

She is survived by her children, Marie Etter of Harwinton Connecticut, Bill Jr. of South Meriden Connecticut, Michael of Dublin Ohio and Patrick of Bridgeport Connecticut; four grandchildren, Michael Patrick, Heather, Karen and Jay; and several great-grandchildren.

Born to John J and Hattie (Abernethy) Steele in Heavener Oklahoma, June 23, 1924, her family moved to Fredonia, Kansas in 1933 where she graduated from Fredonia H.S. in 1942. She played trumpet in the marching band and various musical ensembles and loved dancing.

She moved to Oklahoma City to attend Business College and married Lt. William James Harkins of Pennsylvania on Sept. 1, 1944, making homes in various USAAF stations in Europe and the U.S. before settling in Milford Connecticut in 1950. Max worked in executive office management for several businesses in Milford and New Haven including Filmline and Aerosol Techniques. She also worked for a New York City firm involved in processing film for the motion picture industry.

After retirement, she moved back to Fredonia in 1986 to a home built from her own design. She remained active by working and volunteering. She represented senior citizens: sitting on the Board of Directors for Four County Mental Health Center of Wilson County and as part of the Silver-Haired Legislature at the Kansas State Capitol. She also volunteered her time delivering for Meals on Wheels and helped cook the Christmas meals at Sacred Heart Church. She also enjoyed her time with children as a reading skills helper at Lincoln Elementary School. She moved to Dublin Ohio in 2013 to live with family and continued enjoying her lifelong love of daily walks, which continued into her 90s.

