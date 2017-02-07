Boys swimming and diving: Foran defeats West Haven

Foran High defeated West Haven, 84-80, in an SCC boys swimming and diving meet in West Haven on Tuesday.

Sean Morton, Ethan Skuches and Lucas Burgard each won a pair of individual events for the Lions.

200 MR: Foran (Morton, Skuches, Burgard, Kevin Preneta) 1:57.78; 200 Free: Preneta, F, 2:11.88; 200 IM: Burgard, F, 2:26.38; 50 Free: Skuches, F, 25.74; 100 Fly: Skuches, F, 1:04.69; 100 Free: Burgard, F, 58.91; 500 Free: Morton, F, 5:39.74; 200 F.R.: Foran (Skuches, Preneta, Burgard, Morton) 1:47.69; 100 Back: Morton, F, 1:06.92; 100 Breaststroke: T.J. Blotney, WH, 1:22.27; 400 F.R.: West Haven (Heli Estrada, Shane Taulty, TJ Blotney, Brendan Carew) 4:23.80.