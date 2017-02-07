Milford Mirror

Milford man arrested for robbing Subway restaurant

By Shelton Herald on February 7, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

James Karpicky

A Milford man was arrested and charged with robbery for an incident that took place in December of last year.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7 James Karpicky, 35, of Milford was arrested and charged with robbery as well as first and sixth degree larceny for the report of an armed robbery at the River Road Subway restaurant that took place on Dec. 7, 2016.

A female employee at the restaurant reported that a male wearing a ski mask entered the store and stuck an object in her back claiming that he had a hand gun. , according to a statement sent out by Detective Richard Bango of the Shelton Police. According to Police, the man demanded the female employee to empty the cash register, which she did. The man then fled the scene in a Mini Cooper.

A joint investigation between Shelton, Milford and Trumbull Police Departments revealed Karpicky as suspect in this and several other Fairfield County robberies. Other arrests are expected.

Karpicky was held on a $75,000 bond.

