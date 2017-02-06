Milford Mirror

Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club meets Feb. 15

By HAN Network on February 6, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club will conduct a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford.

Meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, watch DVDs or listen to speaker presentations. The club welcomes beginner gardeners and anyone with an interest in gardening.

This month members will watch a DVD on organic gardening.

For more information, call Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Get Healthy CT: You can still eat healthy even when dining out
  2. Open forum on Long Island Sound Blue Plan Nov. 16
  3. Local teens announced as winners of Volunteer Square Essay Contest
  4. Tough enforcement on seat belt violators this Thanksgiving

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post This week on HAN: Top 2 hockey teams in state, wrestling finals, more Next Post Dr. Erin Kleifield talks early intervention for those with eating disorders
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress