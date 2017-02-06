Indoor track: Kiara Smith wins two titles at SCC meet

Jonathan Law’s Kiara Smith won the 55-meter run and the long jump at the SCC Indoor Track and Field Championships in New Haven.

Smith set a school record in the 55 meter with a time of 7.25, the second fastest time in the state this season.

Smith’s jump of 17-11.75 was a school record and qualified her for the Nationals.

Ryan Wasserman broke the school record in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:47.

Keala Hoff broke the school record in the shot put with a throw of 33-11 to finished seventh.

Cedrick Rigaud was fourth in the high jump and sixth in the long jump.

Rhea Grant, Holly Caldwell, Olivia Steiner and Smith placed fourth in the 4×400 relay.

Steiner was fifth in the long jump.

Kyle Krois took sixth in the pole vault.

Justin Abe was sixth in the shot put.

Matt Marino, Jack Wooton, Glen Orpiano and Charlie Fonck were fourth in the 4×400 relay.