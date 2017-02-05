Man and child rescued after falling through ice in Milford

A man rescued a child who fell through the ice in Milford Sunday, and then local police pulled the man to safety.

Milford firefighters said they received a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m., reporting that two people had fallen through the ice at Mondo Ponds, a nature preserve behind John F. Kennedy School, between West and Naugatuck avenues.

A group of children was playing along the edge of the pond when one child decided to venture out onto the ice, according to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.

The child fell through the ice and was unable to get out of the water.

A man who was in the area saw what happened and walked out onto the ice to help the child. The man also fell through but managed to lift the child onto the ice shelf. The child was then able to crawl back to the safety of solid ground, Fabrizi said.

Milford police arrived and deployed a life safety ring to the man, who was then pulled to the edge of the pond. Firefighters arrived and quickly treated both patients for cold water exposure, Fabrizi said.

The child was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and the adult was taken to Bridgeport Hospital under the care of Milford Fire Paramedics. Their condition is unknown at this time, Fabrizi said.

Mondo Ponds is a popular place for dog walkers and casual hikers. A trail loops around the ponds.

“Caution should always be exercised when walking onto an ice covered body of water,” Fabrizi said. “Never walk or skate on ice that is less than 4” thick in all areas. The edge or shoreline will typically have thinner ice due to radiated heat from sunlight absorbed by the ground or exposed rocks.”