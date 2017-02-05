Wrestling: Law’s Egersheim first at Invitational

Milford Mirror

February 5, 2017

Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen placed fifth at the Law Invitational on Saturday.

Platt of Meriden (186) was first, followed by Shelton (177.5), East Haven (129), Northwestern (118) and Law (117).

Law’s Cole Egersheim won the title at 182 pounds with a 15-2 major decision over Platt’s Ryan Greene.

Law’s Aisaiah Rodriguez (132 pounds) and Kevin Brocksom (195 pounds) were runners-up.

Nick Martone (heavyweight) of Platt was the Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Kevin Zentner (126 pounds) from Fairfield Prep was the Fastest Fall winner.

