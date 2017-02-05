Milford Mirror

Boys hockey: North Haven shades Milford, 4-2

By Milford Mirror on February 5, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

North Haven defeated Milford, 4-2, in a boys ice hockey match on Saturday.

Milford’s Jimmy Cronin scored 20 seconds in off a pass from Andrew Gobany.

North Haven’s Cory Reilly tallied a shorthanded goal midway through the period.

North Haven scored a pair of goals in the second period, from Andrew Carmody (9:18) and Alex Cianci (9:24).

Cronin, from Doug McLenithan, took the score to 3-2 at the 12:13 mark.

North Haven’s Sam Pethick scored late in the third period (13:38) to close out the scoring.

Milford goalie A.J. Bolduc made 22 saves.

North Haven’s Jeremy Hickcox had 23 stops.

