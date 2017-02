Girls basketball: Lauralton Hall tops Foran High

Lauralton Hall defeated Foran High in an SCC basketball game on Saturday.

Julia Sendzik scored 20 points to lead the Crusaders. Trish Gildea and Lauren Adams tallied 14 points each.

Foran was led by Jasmine Lord (eight points) and Jess McQuade (six points).

Lauralton Hall 57

Sendzik 9-0-1-20 Spahn 0-0-0-0 McCarthy 0-0-0-0 Ambrose 0-0-0-0 Gildea 5-3-4-14 Adams 5-0-0-14 Haskins 3-2-2-9 Totals: 22-5-7-57

Foran 38

McQuade 3-0-2-6 Inthapanhya 0-1-2-1 Jasmine Lord 3-1-2-8 Tunucci 2-1-2-5 Lauren Notholt 2-0-0-4 Victoria Notholt 2-0-2-4 Hall 2-2-4-6 Jade Lord 1-2-2-4 Brasell 1-0-0-2 Totals : 15-7-14-38

3-point goals LH : Sendzick 2, Gildea, Adams 4, Haskins Foran: Jasmine Lord