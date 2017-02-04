Milford Mirror

Man dies in early morning rollover on I-95

A man who lost control of his vehicle on I-95 in Milford Saturday morning has died, local firefighters reported.

According to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi, the accident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the southbound side of I-95 at the exit 36 off ramp.

Milford firefighters arrived on the scene to find a passenger vehicle that appeared to have rolled over multiple times, striking a tree off the side of the exit ramp. The driver was found unresponsive inside of the vehicle, which was heavily damaged.

“Fire Department paramedics immediately provided advanced life support and rapidly transported the patient to Bridgeport Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” Fabrizi said. “No other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.”

 

 

