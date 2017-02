Jonathan Law lost to Kennedy High of Waterbury, 87-77, in boys swimming and diving on Friday.

Jake Gwirtz was first in the 200 freestyle (2:09.46) and the 500 freestyle (5:48.01).

Daniel Dormez won the 100 butterfly (1:13.83).

The 400 freestyle relay team of Dormez, Jay Myers, Molly Mercaldo and Gwirtz won in 4:30.99.